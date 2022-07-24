Jan 6 Panel Might Consider Subpoena For Ginni Thomas

By James Arkin (July 24, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will contemplate a subpoena for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she does not meet with the committee voluntarily, the panel's vice chair said Sunday. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in an interview on CNN that the committee is engaged with Thomas' counsel and hopes that she will speak with them voluntarily, but that they are "fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not." "I hope it doesn't get to that, I hope she will come in voluntarily," Cheney told CNN...

