Eversheds Sutherland Leads Paper Biz's £52M Pension Deal

By Irene Madongo (July 25, 2022, 3:31 PM BST) -- Pension Insurance Corp. said on Monday that it has completed a full buy-in of the retirement plan of the U.K. subsidiary of packaging giant Mondi, which will cover £52 million (£63 million) of liabilities. Pension Insurance Corp., a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, said Mondi Aberdeen Ltd.'s deal with the trustee of the Medway Packaging Pension Scheme will cover the liabilities of 425 pensioners and 150 deferred members of the savings plans. Deferred members are those who have delayed taking their pension. Deepash Amin, an actuary at Pension Insurance Corp., said the deal has helped the "trustee significantly de-risk the scheme"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS