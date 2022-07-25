Infrastructure Co. Hill & Smith To Sell French Unit For €73M

By Dawood Fakhir (July 25, 2022, 3:31 PM BST) -- Hill & Smith, an international infrastructure and metals-coating company, said Monday that it plans to sell its French business France Galva SA for €72.6 million ($74.3 million) to two companies linked to Galva's former and current managing directors. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, which makes products including parapets for bridges and roadside barriers and is based in England, said the business was not as profitable as it had been. Expected growth no longer met the group's long-term growth targets, it added. Hill & Smith expects to complete the sale in the fourth quarter of the year if it gains the necessary approvals...

