Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 25, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- On top of two big-name trials and at least three multimillion-dollar settlements, the Delaware Chancery Court got hit with COVID-19 last week. Positive tests forced the court to shift a hearing on expediting Twitter's battle with Elon Musk to Zoom, and a high-profile witness for Oracle initially scheduled to testify at trial is now preparing to do it in virtual mode. The court's chief administrative officer tells Law360 that the court for now is making determinations on a case-by-case basis. Here's a recap of that and other news last week from Delaware's Chancery Court. Top news Twitter Inc. won its bid...

