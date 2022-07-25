Gartner Goes After Broker Over COVID Insurance Woes

By Aebra Coe (July 25, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- As a $340 million coverage suit filed by Gartner against its insurers drags on in New York, the research company has turned its attention to Aon, claiming in Connecticut court that the broker dropped the ball on event cancellation coverage leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a case removed to Connecticut federal court on Friday, Gartner accuses Aon of breach of contract, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and negligent misrepresentation. The research company, which counts in-house legal departments among its clients, says Aon is liable for selling it event cancellation insurance that failed to cover all its losses after numerous...

