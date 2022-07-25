Vidal Seeks More Comments On Eligibility As Rejections Dive

By Britain Eakin (July 25, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- While patent rejections for Alice-affected technologies have fallen off sharply since 2018, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said on Monday that the agency is revisiting the issue, calling for more public comments. Despite the progress on more consistent examination following the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in Mayo v. Prometheus and Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank, "there is more work to be done," Vidal said in a blog post. The public will have until Sept. 15 to submit comments. Still, the progress made thus far under various agency directives over the last several years aimed at providing clearer guidance...

