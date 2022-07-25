Insurer Doesn't Have to Defend Ind. Soil Cleanup Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 25, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled James River Insurance Co. is not responsible for defending a Cleveland-based manufacturer from a pollution lawsuit, finding in an order entered Monday that the manufacturer's insurance policy clearly states the insurer isn't liable for damages that happened before its coverage period. The company, UniControl Inc., which makes commercial and industrial products, had argued the James River policy was vague and needed to be construed in its favor, but District Judge Bridget M. Brennan found the policy clearly excludes property damage that "begins or takes place before the inception date of coverage," according to the order....

