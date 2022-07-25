2 Firms Lead $287M Merger Of IT Co. AnyTech365 With SPAC

By Elaine Briseño (July 25, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Spanish private cybersecurity company AnyTech365 will merge with blank-check company Duet Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values AnyTech365 at $287 million, the companies announced Monday. Arthur Cox LLP is representing Anteco Systems SL, which does business as AnyTech365, and Duet is being steered by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Duet said in a statement the merger would let AnyTech365 help grow in Europe and elsewhere. The merger will give AnyTech365 $77.1 million in cash to fund the growth and its operations. The deal's value is based on a stock price of $10 per share. The companies expect the deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS