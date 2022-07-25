AstraZeneca Says Vidal Memo Backs Case Against Fintiv Rule

By Andrew Karpan (July 25, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca lawyers want a Virginia federal judge to give her take on a memo recently penned by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal that adjusted how patent board judges decide whether to take on petitions that are attached to patent cases with upcoming trial dates. The latest complaints about the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule came in a Friday filing from lawyers representing AstraZeneca and a Japanese pharmaceutical company called Daiichi Sankyo in their case against the patent office, which is currently in front of U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema. The suit is among the legal challenges the office has faced over...

