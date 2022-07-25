Neb. Says Right To Vote Doesn't Apply To Ballot Measures

By Sam Reisman (July 25, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska secretary of state told the Eighth Circuit on Friday that the federally protected right to vote does not extend to state citizens' efforts to put initiatives on the ballot. "The [lower district] court erred by concluding that the federally protected fundamental right to vote extends beyond the election of candidates to include the process of qualifying initiatives," the Nebraska officials told the circuit court. The assertion appeared in a brief urging the circuit court to overturn a district judge's decision that preliminarily barred enforcement of a law requiring a medical marijuana legalization campaign to procure signatures from rural counties....

