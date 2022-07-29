Bureau Of Labor Statistics Reports Slowed Wage Growth

By Caleb Drickey (July 29, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Growth in wages and benefits costs slowed slightly in the second quarter of 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics disclosed Friday. The BLS revealed in its quarterly report on the Employment Cost Index that wages increased by approximately 1.4% between March and June, while the cost of employee benefits increased by 1.2% over the same period. The aggregate 1.3% increase in the total cost of employment represented a slight plateau from the 1.4% spike recorded by the BLS in the first three months of the year. The bureau reported that wages paid by private employers were up 5.7% year-over-year, while the...

