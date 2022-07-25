Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB In Sleep Number Mattress IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 25, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that seven of eight claims in a Sleep Number Corp. mattress valve patent were not shown to be invalid in a challenge brought by a rival, American National Manufacturing Inc. A three-judge panel rejected American National's argument that an erroneous claim construction was at the heart of the board's August 2020 ruling, saying in a nonprecedential opinion that substantial evidence supported the PTAB's decision. "After careful consideration, we are unpersuaded by [American National's] claim construction arguments," said U.S. Circuit Judge Tiffany P. Cunningham, who wrote the opinion for...

