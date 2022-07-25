Facebook Wants A Rethink Of Privilege Ruling In AI Data Suit

By Jack Karp (July 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. and Princeton University want a San Francisco federal judge to make a 3D-imaging company hand over communications between its employees and in-house attorneys in a lawsuit over alleged data theft, claiming those communications are not privileged under Lithuanian law. UAB "Planner 5D," which has alleged Facebook and Princeton stole its data to further their artificial intelligence projects, is based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Under Lithuanian law, communications between a company's employees and members of that company's in-house legal department are not privileged, according to Friday's motion from the tech giant and the school. And since Lithuania has a developed body...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS