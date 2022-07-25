Legal Recruiter Still A No-Show In Conn. Robinson & Cole Suit

By Emma Cueto (July 25, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota-based legal recruiting operation suing Robinson & Cole LLP for alleged breach of contract related to firm merger talks has yet to enter an appearance after the suit was moved to Connecticut, with the Connecticut judge on Monday ordering it to show cause why the case should not be dismissed. The Sweetbridge Group LLC has not secured counsel admitted to practice in Connecticut federal court — almost two months after the case was removed to the Constitution State and the court made clear it would need Connecticut counsel — making it impossible for the parties to meet a recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS