Minority Cannabis Biz Group Executive Director Leaves

By Sam Reisman (July 25, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Amber Littlejohn, the executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, has left the organization effective Monday. Littlejohn, an attorney and longtime policy advocate in the world of legalized cannabis, had served as the MCBA's senior policy adviser beginning in 2019, before transitioning to executive director. The MCBA focuses on social equity policies aimed at redressing the harms caused by cannabis prohibition as well as providing a pathway for those adversely affected by the war on drugs to participate in the regulated industry. During Littlejohn's tenure, the MCBA released the National Cannabis Equity Report, co-authored by Littlejohn and MCBA senior policy...

