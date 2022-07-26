Sens.' Hearing On Pot Legalization Splits Down Partisan Lines

By Sam Reisman (July 26, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee on Tuesday held the chamber's first-ever hearing on a bill to end federal cannabis prohibition, with the Democratic majority and Republican minority tussling along familiar partisan lines over the criminal justice and public health implications of legalization. Led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism and the co-author of a Senate legalization bill introduced last week, Democrats emphasized the disproportionate toll that cannabis prohibition has taken on minorities and communities of color, as well as the need for a comprehensive regulatory scheme to address gaps left by state-level...

