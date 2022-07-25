DC Circ. Urged To Revisit NC Hydro Project Ruling

By Morgan Conley (July 25, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina city asked the D.C. Circuit on Monday to reconsider upholding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's relicensing of a hydroelectric dam, arguing the panel ignored major issues with the current plan for protecting the city's water supply during extreme flooding. In a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, the city of Salisbury urged the circuit court to take another look at its June decision that FERC acted lawfully when it relicensed the project based on the dam owners' proposed flood protection measures. The city argued the plan to raise equipment in an existing pump station to protect it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS