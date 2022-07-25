Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Urged To Revisit NC Hydro Project Ruling

By Morgan Conley (July 25, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina city asked the D.C. Circuit on Monday to reconsider upholding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's relicensing of a hydroelectric dam, arguing the panel ignored major issues with the current plan for protecting the city's water supply during extreme flooding.

In a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, the city of Salisbury urged the circuit court to take another look at its June decision that FERC acted lawfully when it relicensed the project based on the dam owners' proposed flood protection measures. The city argued the plan to raise equipment in an existing pump station to protect it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!