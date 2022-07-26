Ex-BakerHostetler IP Partner Joins Blank Rome In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 26, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The former co-leader of BakerHostetler's life sciences team, who has spent almost a decade working in the intellectual property space, has left his former firm to join Blank Rome LLP. Hussein Akhavannik joins the firm's intellectual property and technology group as a partner and will continue his work focused on patent prosecution, portfolio management and other technological asset advisement matters, the firm said Monday. He will continue helping clients optimize their portfolios and institutionalize patent projects, prosecution and international structuring of those patents, the firm said. In a statement, Akhavannik said a key driver behind joining the firm was its national...

