Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-BakerHostetler IP Partner Joins Blank Rome In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 26, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The former co-leader of BakerHostetler's life sciences team, who has spent almost a decade working in the intellectual property space, has left his former firm to join Blank Rome LLP.

Hussein Akhavannik joins the firm's intellectual property and technology group as a partner and will continue his work focused on patent prosecution, portfolio management and other technological asset advisement matters, the firm said Monday. He will continue helping clients optimize their portfolios and institutionalize patent projects, prosecution and international structuring of those patents, the firm said.

In a statement, Akhavannik said a key driver behind joining the firm was its national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!