WDTX Ends Albright's Patent Grip With Random Assignments

By Ryan Davis (July 25, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Under a new policy announced Monday, patent cases filed in Waco, Texas, will be randomly assigned to one of 12 judges in the Western District of Texas in order to "equitably distribute" them, effectively shutting down Judge Alan Albright's vast and widely criticized patent docket. Chief Judge Orlando Garcia said in an order that new patent cases filed in Waco on or after Monday will be distributed among the district's 12 judges, "upon consideration of the volume of new patent cases assigned to the Waco division, and in an effort to equitably distribute those cases." Judge Albright, a former Bracewell LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS