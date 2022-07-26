Stallard Guides GRP's Insurance Portfolio Buy In 100th Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (July 26, 2022, 2:53 PM BST) -- Insurance broker-buyer Global Risk Partners said Tuesday it acquired the general insurance assets of insurance broker Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers in a deal guided by Stallard for an undisclosed amount. Woodward Markwell received legal advice from Ashtons Legal for the deal. The deal, GRP's 100th acquisition since it was founded in 2013, has received regulatory approval, the London-based firm said. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Mike Bruce, chief executive of GRP, said the merger was an important next step in achieving nationwide coverage for the group. "We have stated our intention to trade across the whole of England...

