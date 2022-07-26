Insurance Fraud Database Figures Soar 17% Amid Crisis

By Irene Madongo (July 26, 2022, 2:56 PM BST) -- Fraud investigators have warned financially squeezed Britons against deliberately lying when they take out insurance policies as the cost-of-living crisis bites, after they recorded a 17% increase in the number of people added to a national database. The Insurance Fraud Bureau, a not-for-profit industry company, said that just over 5,050 people were added to the database, known as the insurance fraud register, between July 2021 and June this year. That is equivalent to 100 people every week, and a 17% increase from the more than 4,300 added in the previous year. Research carried out by YouGov, commissioned by the bureau, suggests that...

