Alibaba Seeks Primary HK Listing Amid US-China Spat

By Tom Zanki (July 26, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said Tuesday it will apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong, a move that would further diversify the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant's investor base outside the U.S. amid persistent regulatory tension between the U.S. and China. Alibaba expects its application to be approved before the end of 2022. If it gets the green light from Hong Kong regulators, Alibaba will be dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of American depositary shares and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the form of common stock. Shares on both venues will be fungible. Alibaba's Hong...

