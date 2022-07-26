Former Airbus Unit Exec Faces Retrial In Saudi Bribery Case

By Richard Crump (July 26, 2022, 11:29 AM BST) -- A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a finance associate will be retried next year on charges of bribing members of the Saudi royal family and military to secure lucrative contracts, a London court confirmed on Tuesday. A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a finance associate are slated to go on trial in January on charges of bribing members of the Saudi royal family and military. (iStock.com/Herbert Pictures) Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of GPT Special Project Management, a now-defunct subsidiary of the European aerospace giant, and subcontractor John Mason are due to stand trial on Jan. 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS