Lindt Chocolatier To Buy Back 1B Swiss Francs Of Stock

By Dawood Fakhir (July 26, 2022, 5:35 PM BST) -- Swiss chocolate company Lindt on Tuesday said it intended to buy back up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion) of its stock from the market because of high cash flows and strong financial conditions. The board of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG approved the new buyback plan on Monday at the company's annual general meeting. "In view of the continuously high free cash flow, an expected positive net liquidity at the end of 2022 and the strong balance sheet," the board of directors decided to start a new buyback program for Lindt & Sprüngli registered shares and participation certificates, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS