Ex-Partner Says Redgrave Arbitration Claims Based On 'Fraud'

By Ryan Boysen (July 26, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A former attorney at Redgrave LLP claims the firm's hardball tactics in a bitter dispute over her exit have escalated to outright "fraud," alleging in a new lawsuit that it is trying to force her into arbitration through a partnership agreement she's "never seen nor signed." In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Karen Hourigan said Redgrave and its attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC are trying to push forward with an arbitration case filed against her in April, despite the absence of a valid arbitration agreement. On top of that, Hourigan said, "Defendants' multiple and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS