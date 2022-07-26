NY Bar Associations Win Assigned Counsel Pay Fight

By Tracey Read (July 26, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state and New York City to immediately begin paying assigned counsel for children and indigent adults the same $158-per-hour rate that assigned counsel are paid in the federal court — the first rate increase in 20 years. Attorneys for children and "18B counsel" — assigned counsel who provide legal services to indigent people within the Bronx and New York County criminal courts under Article 18B of county law — had been receiving $60 per hour for misdemeanors and $75 per hour for all other work. Before Thursday's ruling by...

