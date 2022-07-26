4 Firms Guide $360M Aussie Supply-Chain Biz Merger

By McCord Pagan (July 26, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Australian supply-chain integrity technology business Security Matters Ltd. said Tuesday it is to be listed on the Nasdaq through a merger with blank-check company Lionheart III Corp. in a deal valuing the combined entity at $360 million, which was guided by four law firms. Security Matters, also known as SMX, is represented by K&L Gates LLP, Afik & Co. Attorneys & Notary and Arthur Cox LLP. Lionheart is represented by DLA Piper. As part of the deal, the company will end up with about $116 million in cash, and SMX investors will own about 55.5% of the combined entity, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS