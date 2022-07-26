Insurer Seeks Early Win In Dispute Over Nightclub Assault

By Hope Patti (July 26, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT) -- A Detroit nightclub's insurer asked a Michigan federal court Tuesday to grant it an early win in a coverage dispute over claims that a security guard assaulted two patrons, arguing that the event did not constitute an occurrence and that several policy exclusions relieve it of its coverage obligations. Associated Industries Insurance Co. said in a motion for summary judgment that it is not obligated to cover Plaka Restaurant LLC, doing business as Level Two Bar in the Greektown area, and others named in an underlying suit filed by Sidney and Ross O'Donnell in Michigan state court. The O'Donnell siblings alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS