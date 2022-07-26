Hunton Adds Senior Environmental Atty In Miami

By Madison Arnold (July 26, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has a new environmental and natural resources attorney in its Miami office who was previously a partner at Earth & Water Law PLLC. Angela Morrison, a longtime Hopping Green & Sams PA attorney with more than three decades of administrative law experience, joined Hunton as a senior attorney, the firm announced last week. Her clients include the energy and manufacturing industries, developers, trade associations and those in government sectors. Morrison has been a staple in the Florida legal profession, spending 25 years at Hopping Green & Sams before spending time at Berger Singerman and even her own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS