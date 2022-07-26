Patent On Keeping Flowers And Produce Fresh Wilts At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (July 26, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two claims in a Lytone Enterprise Inc. patent on a way to maintain the freshness of produce and flowers, giving a boost to challenger AgroFresh Solutions' efforts to fend off allegations that it infringed the patent. In a decision Monday, the PTAB found both claims were obvious in light of the combination of elements of a Japanese patent application called Hisano and an earlier U.S. patent known as Daly. AgroFresh had initially sought to challenge 14 claims in the patent, but Lytone disclaimed all but two of them just before the inter partes...

