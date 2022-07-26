Musk Says Twitter Is Dragging Feet On Oct. Chancery Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (July 26, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Tesla "Technoking" and CEO Elon Musk accused Twitter Inc. on Tuesday of both foot-dragging and rushing in the workup to a planned October trial in Delaware Chancery Court on Musk's efforts to terminate a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. In a letter to Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, Musk's counsel cited an impasse over Twitter's call to start the trial on Oct. 10 and Musk's preferred Oct. 17 kickoff, and argued that Twitter has used the scheduling dispute to hold up other pretrial activities. At the same time, Twitter was accused of moving too slowly...

