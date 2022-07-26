As Albright's Patent Reign Ends, Where Will Cases End Up?

By Ryan Davis (July 26, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- New Western District of Texas rules on distributing patent cases mean Judge Alan Albright will soon no longer oversee a large swath of U.S. patent litigation. Here's a rundown of where patent plaintiffs may sue after the most popular patent venue effectively became off-limits overnight. In 2021, 23% of all U.S. patent suits were filed in the Waco, Texas, courthouse where Judge Albright, a former patent attorney, encouraged litigants to bring cases. One judge handling so much patent litigation attracted scrutiny from senators and the U.S. Supreme Court, and the district's chief judge announced Monday that patent cases filed in Waco...

