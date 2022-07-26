Inspector Says Fla. City Fired Her For Flagging Water Issues

By Carolina Bolado (July 26, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A former wastewater inspector for Delray Beach, Florida, sued the city Monday, claiming she was fired for alerting officials about problems with the city's wastewater treatment that caused contaminated drinking water and sickened residents. In a suit filed in Florida federal court, Christine Ferrigan says she was "severely retaliated against" for more than two years and ultimately fired for revealing that partially treated sewer water was flowing into the city's drinking water supply. "She was marginalized, ignored, denied opportunities for advancement in favor of less qualified or accomplished applicants, and ultimately fired during an alleged and patently pretextual 'restructuring' in early...

