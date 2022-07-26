Jury Hears $150M Damages Bid As Alex Jones Trial Begins

By Christine DeRosa (July 26, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay $150 million in damages for lying about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting being a hoax in a crass attempt to drive up product sales, counsel for victims told a Texas jury during opening arguments Tuesday in the defamation case. The proceeding focused on damages comes after a Texas state judge agreed last October that Jones and his company committed defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court handed down a default judgment in favor of the plaintiffs after Jones and the other defendants repeatedly failed...

