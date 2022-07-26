Senate Bill Would Streamline Taxes For Payments With Crypto

By Elise Hansen (July 26, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Small purchases made with cryptocurrencies would be exempted from capital gains taxes under a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with supporters in the industry saying the bill could spur the use of digital assets as a means of payment. The Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act, sponsored by Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., would create an exemption on capital gains tax requirements for purchases under $50 when the purchase is made with cryptocurrencies. It would also create an exemption when the total gains recognized from a sale or exchange are less than $50. Digital assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS