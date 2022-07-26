DC Circ. Dumps Groups' Fight Against Okla. Coal Ash Plan

By Morgan Conley (July 26, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday dismissed the bulk of a lawsuit targeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Oklahoma's coal ash permitting plan, ruling environmental groups failed to show how a decision in their favor would fix the issues they raised. A unanimous panel found that the Waterkeeper Alliance, the Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency and The Sierra Club lacked standing to pursue several claims that the EPA unlawfully approved Oklahoma's plan. The panel held that claims brought under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act's citizen-suit provision and the Administrative Procedure Act failed to demonstrate what relief the court could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS