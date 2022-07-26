Multiple Firms Steer €6.8B Cegid Group Merger

By Elaine Briseño (July 26, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Cloud management company Cegid Group, steered by Simson Thacher and Allen & Overy, will merge with Paul Hastings-advised Iberian software platform business Grupo Primavera in an all-stock deal that will create a combined company worth €6.8 billion ($6.88 billion), Cegid said Tuesday. Cegid said the merger would strengthen its presence in Iberia, with an expected €150 million in revenue there, and set it up to expand. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Cegid CEO Pascal Houillon will stay on board, as will Grupo Primavera CEO Santiago Solanas, who will report to Houillon, the company said...

