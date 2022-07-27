Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bread Financial, Comenity Hit With Outage Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (July 27, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Credit card issuer Bread Financial and its subsidiary Comenity Capital Bank have been hit with a proposed class action in an Ohio federal court brought by consumers who say they were prevented from accessing their accounts and hit with late fees because of a customer service outage.

Plaintiffs Susan Crisp, Ashley Sacchitella and Catherine Weeks — residents of Tennessee, California and Utah, respectively — alleged in their Tuesday complaint that they and other class members have been blocked from accessing their accounts to purchase basic items and make timely payments for household amenities.

They've also been hit with late fees on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!