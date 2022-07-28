How Much Do Associates Like Their Jobs? Not Much

By Kevin Penton (July 28, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Associates at many law firms don't sound very happy: Only about a quarter rank their job satisfaction as excellent, a mere 40% believe they are well mentored, and just 52% would recommend their current firm to a peer, a new report shows. Associates value not only how much they are paid, but factors such as a good mentoring program, feeling optimistic about being able to advance their careers at their firm and access to training that will keep them on the pathway to success, said Michael B. Rynowecer, president of BTI Consulting Group Inc., which conducted the survey. Associates were divided...

