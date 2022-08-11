Wilson Sonsini Lures IP Atty To Boulder, Eyes Colo. Growth

By Daniel Ducassi (August 11, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added a veteran patent lawyer to its Boulder, Colorado, office, as the Silicon Valley-based firm looks to dramatically expand its footprint in the Centennial State and serve its growing life sciences and technology sectors. Bill Barrett joined the firm's patent and innovations team as partner, the firm announced last month, bringing decades of IP experience working in-house for biotechnology companies Nobex, GRAIL and Illumina. He brings clients like Boulder-based Arpeggio BioSciences over from TechNomos, the boutique Denver IP firm he founded in 2019. TechNomos' other attorney, Phillip Kiefer, joined Wilson Sonsini as of counsel...

