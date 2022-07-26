CFTC's Relief Extension To Chinese Exchange Draws Protest

By Tom Zanki (July 26, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday again granted relief to Shanghai Clearing House, agreeing not to take enforcement action against the derivatives clearing organization for failing to register with the agency, sparking dissent from a Republican commissioner. The CFTC's Division of Clearing and Risk said it issued a "no-action" letter that will extend prior relief to Shanghai Clearing House, or SHCH, that was set to expire Sunday, July 31. The new and presumably final extension is effective until July 31, 2023, unless the regulator decides to exempt the clearing house from registration as a derivatives clearing organization before then....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS