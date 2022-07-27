Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Can't Revive Claims In Assault Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 27, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has brushed aside a former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide's latest attempt to revive certain claims related to allegations that a former firm attorney sexually assaulted her, finding no basis to disturb prior decisions rejecting them as too late. U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin on Monday denied Stephanie Jones' request to pause discovery and consider her renewed argument that the claims are timely under a provision in the state's Child Victims Act that created a so-called two-year "lookback" window starting in December 2019 for parties to file sexual abuse claims that would be otherwise time-barred. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS