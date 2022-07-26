Wachtell-Led 3M To Spin Off Health Care Biz To Form New Co.

By Elaine Briseño (July 26, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Corporate giant 3M, guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, will separate the health care portion of its business to create an independent, publicly traded company, it announced Tuesday. The separation will allow each company to focus on investment and growth strategies best suited for the products they provide, 3M said in a Tuesday statement. The health care business will focus on wound care such as bandages, oral care, health care information technology and biopharma filtration like air purifiers. The company reported $26.8 billion in sales for 2021 and of that, $8.61 billion came from the sale of its health care...

