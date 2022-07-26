Italian Authorities Dispute Report Of Hacking At Tax Agency

By Matthew Guerry (July 26, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Technical investigations suggest that Italy's national tax agency was not hit by a ransomware attack as alleged, according to an information technology service management company owned by the Italian government. The company, Sogei SpA, said in a news release Monday that the case is still open and that Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency and postal police are involved. The development came hours after Italian news agency Ansa reported that cybercrime group LockBit stole a trove of data from the Italian Revenue Agency and it is threatening to make the data public unless the agency pays a ransom. Sogei SpA, which is owned by Italy's...

