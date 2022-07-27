Fla. Pot Co. Accused Of Firing Injured Worker

By Jonathan Capriel (July 27, 2022, 9:27 AM EDT) -- Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve Inc. is looking to drag into federal court a disability discrimination lawsuit that accused the publicly traded company of retroactively moving the termination date of an employee to before she suffered a catastrophic injury. Conchita Simmons claims she didn't learn that Trulieve fired her until her employer-based insurance was turned down at a physician's office, almost three months after a car crash caused by a stroke she suffered forced her to take time off work, according to her lawsuit. The company filed a notice Monday to remove the case from Leon County Circuit Court to the U.S....

