8th Circ. Orders New Trial For Doctor In Medicare Fraud Case

By Emily Enfinger (July 27, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The case of a Missouri neurosurgeon who was found guilty on charges related to a multimillion-dollar Medicare kickback scheme was remanded for a new trial after the Eighth Circuit released a ruling Tuesday surrounding the 2010 amendment of the False Claims Act. The three-judge panel said Tuesday that the trial court that oversaw a case by the U.S. against Dr. Sonjay Fonn, his fiancée Deborah Seeger and their businesses erred with its jury instruction because it "brushed aside causation" and "misinterpreted" the 2010 amendment, which says that "submitting a claim to the government that 'includes items or services resulting from a[n]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS