4th Circ. Declines To Rehear Auto Auction's COVID-19 Case

By Riley Murdock (July 26, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel denied a Maryland car auction company's request for a rehearing of its appeal Tuesday, affirming a Chubb unit's escape from a coverage claim for COVID-19 business losses. Since its first COVID-19 business interruption ruling against a West Virginia wine and art venue in March, the Fourth Circuit has continued to hand losses to policyholders in similar pandemic cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) None of the three judges on the panel wanted to vote on rehearing Bel Air Auto Auction Inc.'s appeal of its claim against Great Northern Insurance Co., which it tossed in June, according to an order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS