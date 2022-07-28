Investor's RICO Suit Against NC Real Estate Mogul Stays Alive

By Elaine Briseño (July 28, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a racketeering case against real estate mogul Tony Azar and his business associates, saying the complaint has enough in it to survive at this point. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. turned down the motion in a brief order Tuesday, saying investor Avadis Avadis had met the "lenient" pleading standards in effect at the dismissal stage. The lawsuit, filed in September and amended in December by investor Avadis Avadis, says Azar and others stole millions of dollars from him and other investors through mail and wire fraud and money...

