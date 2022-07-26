Unvaxxed NY Top Court Judge To Get Jab As Chief Job Opens

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 26, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A judge on New York's highest court, Jenny Rivera, announced on Tuesday that she would get a recently approved COVID-19 vaccine, removing a potential obstacle to her being named acting chief judge when Chief Judge Janet DiFiore steps down in August. Judge Rivera, who has seniority on the Court of Appeals and would typically be next in line, issued the statement after the high court judges recently failed to decide who would step into the caretaker role. Judge Rivera and the sitting chief judge are ideological rivals. Judge Rivera has been banned from the courthouse for failing to comply with the state court...

