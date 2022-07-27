DC Circ. Pick Defends Broad Experience Before Senate Panel

By James Arkin (July 27, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Bradley N. Garcia, an assistant attorney general nominated to the D.C. Circuit, defended his record and broad litigation experience before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday as he faced tough questions from Republicans about his age and his qualifications for the job. Garcia, currently the deputy attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel, spent nearly a decade at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, most recently as a partner, before joining the DOJ earlier this year. At 36, he would be one of the youngest federal judges in the country if confirmed, and Republicans on the committee pressed him...

